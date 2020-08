Burger King: facemasks yes, nocturnal mayhem maybe not

You expect something off the wall from Burger King but this one from David Sao Paulo sets new…what?

Essentially plugging Burger King deliveries by showing what a hell hole BK outlets can be after a long, hot night.

No wonder it’s giving away face masks with your order on them: you wouldn’t want to be in there longer than necessary. A wheeze from Buzzman in Paris it seems.

But the video? Surely some mistake.

MAA creative scale: 4 (you have to watch it but…)