Bowman takes top role at Ebiquity’s FirmDecisions

0 Shares Share

Federica Bowman is taking over as global CEO of Ebiquity-owned FirmDecisions from Stephen Broderick. Broderick is leaving to “pursue other opportunities.”

FirmDecisions, acquired in 2012, aims to instil “financial transparency in the client agency relationship,” something the combative Broderick, a one-time agency CFO, relished. It now appears to focussing on digital.

Nick Waters, global CEO of parent company Ebiquity plc (appointed last year) says: “After conducting an extensive search spanning both internal and external candidates, we are very pleased to announce Federica’s appointment. Her impressive track record both within Ebiquity and FirmDecisions, as well as in her roles prior, make her the natural choice.

“She has formed an integral part of our senior team and played a significant role in pushing FirmDecisions into its current market leadership position with regards to our digital service offering.”

Bowman (above) says: “I’m excited to lead a new chapter for FirmDecisions. Today, the business is recognised as the leading trusted voice in driving the transparency agenda. This is a unique position which I, and the rest of the management team, look forward to building upon as we continue to serve our clients’ needs for transparency and strong client-partner relationships.

“I want to thank my predecessor Stephen Broderick for everything he has done to build what is – and continues to be – a high-performance team. He leaves FirmDecisions in an incredibly strong market position, and I wish him success for the future.”