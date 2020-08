0 Shares Share

Most user-generated pics and videos are vertical – or portrait – these days thanks to smartphones.

So Apple is promoting ‘vertical cinema’ in a campaign by TBWA/Media Arts Lab to show that you can make proper movies in such a format. Directed by La La Land’s Damien Chazelle, shot on iPhone 11 and featuring, inter alia, a fetching lady handily armed with a parachute.

So is vertical cinema just as good? Er no, but it’s another decent divertissement from Apple.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.