AKQA shows its creative class with ‘One Love’ for Oakley

Much speculation about the possible fate of AKQA, Ajaz Ahmed’s “ideas and innovation” company he founded 21 years ago. Sold to WPP long ago, he and it are still there.

But it’s been linked to so far un-merged WPP agencies Ogilvy and, more often, Grey. This would be a shame as Ahmed’s creation is a class act: partly because it’s not an ad agency although it’s more than capable of outdoing most of them in stylish commercial communications.

As here, for Oakley (now into sports clothes as well as sunglasses) with a winning re-interpretation of Bob Marley’s One Love by Celeste. Printing the lyrics is winning too, just adds interest.

AKQA is a jewel in WPP’s creative crown (and there aren’t too many.) Be careful.

MAA creative scale: 9.

