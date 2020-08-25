Adam&eveDDB debuts in silent style for Tokyo Paralympics

0 Shares Share

You expect something a little different when adam&eveDDB debuts for a new client and you certainly get it in this effort for the International Paralympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (postponed until next year.) 17 seconds of blank screen while you hear the noise of the crowd and the commentators.

Which is what David Brown, the fastest fully blind sprinter in the world, experiences.

IPC chief brand and communication officer Craig Spence says: “Faced with unique circumstances and a historic first postponement of the Paralympic Games, we have a Groundhog Day scenario whereby we are once again celebrating one year to go until the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. To mark the occasion, maintain interest in the Games and generate excitement for next year we wanted an impactful global campaign that would appeal to Paralympic Games rights-holders and sport fans around the world.

“We are hugely grateful to adam&eveDDB for their creativity in developing the ‘Wait for the Greats’ campaign, which we will now roll out across multiple channels in more than 180 countries with the support of our National Paralympic Committees around the world.”

A&E joint CEO Mat Goff says: “Having a brief to do something different with IPC has resulted in a piece of work we’re very proud of, and it also gave us the chance to work with David Brown and Jerome Avery, two incredibly talented athletes and inspiring humans.”

For once the pats on the back are merited.

MAA creative scale: 8.