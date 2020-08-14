Accenture challenges Sorrell’s S4C and agency production houses with CreativeDrive acquisition

0 Shares Share

Accenture Interactive seems to be venturing onto MediaMonks territory with the acquisition of Creative Drive, described as a “global, tech-driven content production company that simplifies, automates and scales the creative asset production process.” Terms are undisclosed.

Digital production company MediaMonks is the jewel in the crown on Sir Martin Sorrell’s new S4 Capital empire.

Founded in 2015, CreativeDrive has a global network of on-premise content studios designed for fast and flexible production across all format types, including motion, photography, CGI and augmented reality. It says it can connect to client systems through its own software. Clients include Estée Lauder, Michael Kors and Walmart.



Accenture Interactive CEO Brian Whipple says: “Speed is today’s currency, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates the massive disruption that brands are experiencing as consumers shift to online channels at an unprecedented pace.

“The acquisition of CreativeDrive is an investment in our clients and their future success, positioning us even more strongly to help them rise to this challenge and create a content revolution in a creative, cost-effective and agile manner.”

Not just a rival for S4C then but also the likes of You & Mr Jones’ Oliver in-house agency netowork, independents like Tag and the big holding company production operations including WPP’s Hogarth.