We haven’t always been kind about media agencies trying their hand at creative but the UK’s Yonder Media confounds us somewhat with a lively debut campaign for health drink Vita Coco.

There’s all the usual clever media stuff – including podcasts (becoming much more important, if you’ve time to listen to them) – and some interesting ads.

Particularly like this one.

Could have been a horrible own goal but isn’t.

MAA creative scale: 8.