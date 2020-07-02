World Out of Home Organization appoints New Commercial Arts for biggest ever Out of Home campaign

The World Out of Home Organization (WOO) – which represents Out of Home media owners, national associations and specialist media agencies worldwide – has appointed New Commercial Arts to handle a major global campaign to promote the medium as Covid-19 lockdown eases. New Commercial Arts was appointed following a competitive pitch.

The campaign will run on OOH sites donated by media owners in countries worldwide. It will be the biggest OOH campaign of all time, with support from national OOH associations and specialist OOH agencies as well as the multiple OOH media owners, all working in concert.

WOO President Tom Goddard (left) says: “This appointment and the massive campaign to come, marks an important milestone for global Out of Home.

“It shows the industry coming together to lead the advertising recovery from Covid-19 by showing a united and trusted global medium at its best and most effective, at a time when other major media channels are not providing safe platforms for global brands.

“We’re delighted to have appointed New Commercial Arts, an exciting new agency with a tremendous pedigree, as our first advertising agency and we are delighted with the initial work they have produced, which will run in July and September.”

New Commercial Arts CEO James Murphy says: This is a tremendous win for the agency, our first piece of international business and one for a global medium we love. We all grew up inspired by great posters and it’s a tremendous honour and responsibility to be charged with helping to return OOH to centre stage for consumers and advertisers.”

New Commercial Arts was formed in May 2020. James Murphy and David Golding were co-founders of adam&eveDDB, now the UK’s biggest ad agency and twice Cannes Lions Agency of the Year. NCA’s other founders are Ian Heartfield, former chief creative officer of BBH London and Rob Curran, former global head of customer experience at Wunderman Thompson.