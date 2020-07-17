Wonderhood Studios breaks through with Three win

0 Shares Share

Wonderhood Studios, the combined agency and TV production company set up by former Channel 4 boss David Abraham (below) has won UK mobile operator Three.

The win is timely for Wonderhood, which has found itself on some good lists which it’s failed to convert. The business moves on from Wieden+Kennedy which has produced some outstanding campaigns for Three in a ten-year stint. But these surprise moves often follow a change of CMO, as this has.

Wonderhood beat Mother and Uncommon Creative Studio to the Three business. It’s believed that James Murphy and David Golding’s new agency New Commercial Arts was approached by Three but unable to pitch.