W+K adds to Ford empire with ‘Built Wild’ Bronco

0 Shares Share

Wieden+Kennedy’s ‘Built Ford Proud’ campaign is intended to bring back the swagger to the Ford brand (something it hasn’t had much of recently.)

Pick-ups are Ford’s strength and the Mustang (not a pick-up obviously) its sexiest brand so W+K has brought them together in a campaign varietal ‘Built Wild.’

Well horses do the business (they hope) for everyone from Budweiser to Lloyds Bank so….

This is W+K in Mount Rushmore mode. Probably comes as a relief from grappling with Facebook.

MAA creative scale: 8.

PS BBDO is supposed to be Ford’s new agency of record. When do they get a look in?