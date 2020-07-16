Visa launches post-lockdown global creative review

0 Shares Share

Global creative reviews have been thin on the ground in lockdown – hardly surprising – but with this loosening up (nervously) Visa is quick out of the blocks with just such a review. The payments giant currently uses Omnicom’s BBDO and Publicis Groupe’s Saatchi & Saatchi.

Payment marketing has been driven by events in recent years, World Cup sponsorship and the like. Mastercard, under CMO and World Federation of Advertisers president Raja Rajamannar has had a higher profile.

Visa says: “It is a good time for us to understand the diversity of agencies and talent available to ensure that we bring our work to life globally in the most compelling and impactful way.”

Payment companies have had a good crisis in the sense that the move to cashless has accelerated. But other players, including mobile giants Apple and Samsung, have moved into the market. Paypal has become much bigger.

All the holding companies can be expected to throw their hats into the ring, doubtless with a multitude of ‘Team Mastercards’ as they try to sell a suite of services. Will it be creative or ‘business transformation’ that wins the day?