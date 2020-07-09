Virtue makes a virtue of recycled straws for sustainable McDonald’s ‘swimwear’

0 Shares Share

Here’s an ingenious sustainability wheeze from Virtue, the Vice-owned agency, for McDonald’s Austria: converting its former yellow and red striped plastic straws (they’ve been dumped in favour of paper) into a limited edition swimwear collection.

McDonald’s Austria marketing director Benedikt Böcker says: “We are delighted about our unique sustainable swimwear collection made from recycled material in our classic straw design. I appreciate the close and long-term cooperation with Virtue as our local agency partner in Vienna. Together we create unique projects and set new milestones in our sustainability communication.”

MAA creative scale: 8.