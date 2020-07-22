Don't Miss

Virgin Hotels offers to save your marriage, post lockdown

Posted by: Emma Hall

This campaign from Joan Creative in New York is a tongue-in-cheek sales pitch for post-lockdown escapes, featuring some funny references to the trials we have all been put through by Covid-19.

A plummy British voiceover tells us that, whether you’re a mum needing to get away from your kids, a millennial who wants an easy change of bedsheets and a fresh dressing gown, or a married couple in need of a romantic getaway, Virgin Hotels is the place to be.

It’s a humorous and entertaining campaign, although the rooms look a bit small and urban when many of us are longing to escape to wide open spaces. Still, there’s only so much that Virgin Hotels can offer.

MAA creative scale: 8

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

