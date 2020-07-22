Virgin Hotels offers to save your marriage, post lockdown

0 Shares Share

This campaign from Joan Creative in New York is a tongue-in-cheek sales pitch for post-lockdown escapes, featuring some funny references to the trials we have all been put through by Covid-19.

A plummy British voiceover tells us that, whether you’re a mum needing to get away from your kids, a millennial who wants an easy change of bedsheets and a fresh dressing gown, or a married couple in need of a romantic getaway, Virgin Hotels is the place to be.

It’s a humorous and entertaining campaign, although the rooms look a bit small and urban when many of us are longing to escape to wide open spaces. Still, there’s only so much that Virgin Hotels can offer.

MAA creative scale: 8