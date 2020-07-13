The Specialist Works buys hyper-local agency Pintarget

0 Shares Share

UK media independent The Specialist Works is buying hyper-local media and data business Pintarget. Pintarget, founded in 2016 by Charlie Makin and part-owned by shopper media specialist RMI will now be known as Pintarget by The Specialist Works with Makin as MD. RMI keeps a stake.

Makin, a founder of both Lockett Makin which became Havas’ Arena Media, says: “The Specialist Works is the perfect partner in they have a superb culture, are experts in a lot of channels that we need and have fantastic clients that are interested in hyper-local media opportunities.

“We believe there will be significant demand from brands who want a specialist partner to do local marketing more effectively post Covid-19.”

The specialist Works CEO Martin Woolley says: “Hyper-local media opportunities are emerging every day, as channels continue to evolve digitally. Pintarget is a brilliant addition to TSW Group as we see ever-increasing demand from brands for locally executed campaigns.

“Pintarget’s local planning expertise combined with The Specialist Works’ online video, letterbox marketing and DR expertise, will unlock additional value to retail clients and brands who want bespoke local messages to enhance their national marketing.”