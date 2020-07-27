Thais add punch to public health message with crazy campaign by Leo Burnett

0 Shares Share

The UK’s podgy PM, although a noted libertarian himself, seems to have acquired a taste for lecturing us all. We’re forced to wear face masks in shops and now Boris Johnson is trying to ban ads for HFSS products (high fat salt sugar) and ‘buy one, get one free’ (BOGOF) in supermarkets. In the cause of becoming slimmer which he is (a bit) although he probably hasn’t been in a supermarket for decades.

There will, of course, be advertising to support this outbreak of bossiness. He should take a leaf out of the book of Thailand’s Health Promotion Foundation, currently running a heavyweight campaign by Leo Burnett in that country.

Here’s ‘Drunken Master,’ an idiosyncratic attempt to persuade Thais to cut down their drinking (booze will probably be the next thing to be banned in the UK as Public Health England tries to find something it can actually do.)

Pleasingly bonkers, as we sometimes say.

If only the real world was the same…

MAA creative scale: 7.5.