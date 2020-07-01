Talon Outdoor: Ada analysis shows Out of Home audiences boosted by return to retail

0 Shares Share

Latest data from Ada shows the UK population is returning to the high street with footfall up across shopping malls, department stores and supermarkets

Talon Outdoor reports the latest findings from their proprietary Out of Home data management platform Ada, covering the week ending June 21 – the first full week since lockdown restrictions were lifted on non-essential retail in England. The latest figures show a significant week-on-week impact on footfall across shopping malls, department stores and supermarkets with a boost to overall population movement and travel as roadside traffic returns to normal levels in some areas.

With non-essential shops opening across England as of the week commencing June 15, large numbers of people have been enticed out of home to shopping malls and department stores. Department Stores are outperforming malls overall, with footfall levels now just -33% below the baseline average, compared to -47% below for malls, suggesting a consumer preference for open-air high street shopping over enclosed mall environments. Other notable uplifts were seen in supermarkets where footfall was up WoW by 7% and is now only 23% below the baseline.

More broadly, population movement continues to rise as do roadside traffic levels which saw a WoW increase of 8% and is now only 15% below the standard baseline for the period. Many regions such as Border, the North East, and the South and South East of England are close to pre-Covid traffic levels. The South West of England is exceeding baseline traffic levels by +19% thanks to exceptional weather which saw many Brits take advantage of the coastline and the re-opened National Parks following long stretches spent indoors.

Emily Alcorn, Head of Insight at Talon says: “It’s really promising to see roadside OOH viewing almost return to pre-Covid19 levels across many regions of Britain. The reopening of non-essential retail has been another welcome boost to OOH audiences with exposure to small formats and street furniture rising fast – great news for advertisers looking to reconnect with audiences as they go about their day.

“We expect to see these figures rise again in line with the reopening of restaurants, bars, and cinemas, as the UK begins its phased recovery.”

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has already brought about massive, rapid changes to the way people in the UK live their lives. On Monday, March 23, the UK Government announced even more stringent and enforceable measures, closing all non-essential shops, restricting social activities and meetings, and requiring people to stay in their homes, except for trips for food or medicine.

About Ada

Talon’s Ada platform provides valuable insights that help our clients and partners to better understand audience movements and behaviours during this time. By accessing clean, accurate, and comprehensive data and combining it with intelligent data science models, Ada reveals the real impact that COVID-19, and the measures taken to limit its spread, are having on the way people interact with places of interest and Out of Home environments across the UK. By reporting on a weekly basis, our goal is to deliver consistent and essential information which will help businesses to make more informed decisions during this period of uncertainty.

http://www.talonoutdoor.com/ada

About Talon

Talon Outdoor is an independent Out of Home media specialist and a significant player in the Out of Home agency sector with a focus on delivering smarter, creative, technology-led and integrated OOH communications. Combining independence with a collaborative approach, Talon promotes open working between agencies, clients and media partners.

Talon has achieved the Campaign Best Places Number 1 Medium sized UK Company to Work For and has also featured in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100, as No. 1 in Best Companies and in LSE’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain.

Talon handles the Out of Home media for several of the UK’s leading advertising brands through Omnicom Media Group UK agencies, along with other agencies including AMS Media Group, JAA, Havas Media Group, Goodstuff, Ptarmigan Media and Republic of Media.

Talon has offices in London, Manchester, New York and San Diego, plus several other US cities, and has built an OOH planning and buying network covering US, Europe, Asia and Latin America covering 75 markets.

www.Talonoutdoor.com