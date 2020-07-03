Stella and Mother make global brand shift to ‘The Life Artois’

0 Shares Share

Just ahead of the pubs opening, Stella Artois is launching new global campaign encouraging us to slow down and savour life’s pleasures.

Hermeti Balarin, partner at Mother London, said: “Having a great beer with friends and loved ones is one of those simple pleasures we missed the most during lockdown. As our lives start to return to normal, we wanted to remind people to slow down and enjoy what really matters. Pour yourself a chalice and enjoy The Life Artois.”

The TV ad is supported by equally calming social media and OOH executions, and there is a street art campaign that will pop up in pubs around the country.

MAA creative scale: 7