Spotify puppets act out musical disputes of real-life couples

0 Shares Share

Spotify is launching a new Premium Duo subscription for couples living at the same address, and to mark the occasion is taking a look at how music tastes can shape a relationship — and cause bickering.

Puppets perform the words spoken by real-life couples in a Spotify study that found 73% of couples say music is a way of sharing happy memories, while 63% say it’s a way to build memorable moments.

The ads were created in house, with puppets by Buenos Aires-based production company, Tronco.

MAA creative scale: 7