Don't Miss

Spotify puppets act out musical disputes of real-life couples

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 6 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Spotify is launching a new Premium Duo subscription for couples living at the same address, and to mark the occasion is taking a look at how music tastes can shape a relationship — and cause bickering.

Puppets perform the words spoken by real-life couples in a Spotify study that found 73% of couples say music is a way of sharing happy memories, while 63% say it’s a way to build memorable moments.

The ads were created in house, with puppets by Buenos Aires-based production company, Tronco.

MAA creative scale: 7

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.