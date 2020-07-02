Shark creative awards open for business

0 Shares Share

The Shark Awards have launched their 2020 awards season and are now open for entries in advertising, digital, design, short film and music video.

There are some changes to this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The awards will still proceed and if safe conditions allow, the judging of advertising, digital and design will take place in picturesque town of Kinsale in Ireland between 30 Sept 30 and October 2 with the winners announced on Saturday October 3.

However, there will be no programme of talks and panels over the three days. This is all subject to change and plans will be announced as current conditions allow.

Short Film and Music Video have become so big since they were introduced five years ago, they now command a festival of their own. In a break from tradition they will be judged in January (2021) and a new dedicated festival held in Brighton, England, in March (2021 – more information to follow at a later date.)

Shark Awards Chairman, Peter Brady says: “For a few months we’ve had to bide our time to wait to see what we could manage with absolute certainty and what we’d have to postpone for next year. I’m pleased that we are still able to safely celebrate good work and creativity in our industry”.

Entries finalised before Friday July 10 will get 30% concession, a 15% concession after 10 and before Friday 31st July 31.

Final close of entries is Friday September 4.

Enter Shark Awards 2020 here.

About The Shark Awards

The Shark Awards celebrates Irish and International creativity whilst encouraging new fresh approaches to advertising and media. Now in its 58th year, the awards attract entries from top agencies across all continents reaching as far as Dubai, Indonesia, New York, Sydney, Cape Town, Moscow and Lebanon. The festival is held in the beautiful harbour town of Kinsale in Cork and every year the event guarantees world-class speakers to inspire those who travel to Ireland, as well as Ireland’s own advertising leaders and industry creatives.

www.kinsalesharks.com