Roger Federer muses on retirement for Mercedes

Here’s a quirky one: tennis ace Roger Federer musing on retirement for Mercedes’ V-Class (Viano vans) in a new campaign from Germany’s Antoni.

By Roger standards (he hasn’t been the most compelling performer in ads) it passes muster. It’s not his first outing for V-Class but would Federer really drive a van, albeit a posh one? I know he has lots of tennis rackets and stuff…

Antoni is clearly still on the Mercedes case despite its much-hyped appointment of Publicis. Perhaps Publicis is too busy transforming.

