Return of the Mac: burger lovers dance for joy in new TV ad

Leo Burnett London has launched a new campaign, “Welcome Back,” capturing the excitement people feel at tucking into a McDonald’s for the first time in months.

It’s a straightforward ad, but has some quirky insights: a woman dips a chip into her milkshake; a man removes the gherkin from his burger, and looks at it fondly before discarding it. The film is bursting with infectious joy, set to the 90s tune, “Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison.

McDonald’s UK and Ireland vice-president of food and marketing, Michelle Graham-Clare, said: “Our return to national advertising celebrates those rituals and moments our customers have spent the last four months telling us they’re missing. It is fantastic to be able to return with a knowing nod to the little ways our customers enjoy our food in different ways.”

McDonald’s shut all its restaurants in March due to the pandemic, but is gradually reopening them as lockdown eases in the UK.

