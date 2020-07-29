Publicis and Tag team up to handle GSK production

0 Shares Share

Publicis and private equity-owned production house Tag are teaming up to form a global production business for major client GSK.

As ever these days, one of the aims is to “leverage data to optimize content effectiveness.”

Publicis Groupe COO Steve King (below, who also heads its media operation) says: “They want to use the billions of audience data points we hold to produce better assets to grow their brands and business…they want to do this at speed. Between Tag and Publicis Production, we have every type of specialism that they need to do exactly that. We are really proud to be jointly building this with them.”

The deal follows a pitch in which both parties pitched for GSK’s production business.

GSK’s Meredith Hayman says: “We really benefited from a dialogue about our content challenges and vision. They understood our desire to connect media, content, data, analytics and technology, and to deliver for our consumers across our business.”

Such grand plans often look good in pitches, the problems start when individual agencies still want to use their own favoured suppliers. and quite what big data has to do with production – apart from listing what you’re doing – remains to be seen.

But it’s another foot in the door for Publicis and a win for Tag, which has been competing with agency-owned production units for years now.