Post lockdown party etiquette, by Leo Burnett & Thai Health

If you feel like partying with abandon now that the lockdown has eased, watch this ad. All those bodily fluids and raised voices are enough to make you quarantine behind your sofa.

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation and Leo Burnett have crafted an entertaining ad that makes its point well, persuading young people not to give up on Covid-19 etiquette. It presents social distancing as the most civilised option, as well as the safest.

It’s good to see some humour back in advertising: see also MullenLowe London’s Lynx/Axe return to form.

MAA creative scale: 8