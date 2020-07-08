Don't Miss

Post lockdown party etiquette, by Leo Burnett & Thai Health

If you feel like partying with abandon now that the lockdown has eased, watch this ad. All those bodily fluids and raised voices are enough to make you quarantine behind your sofa.

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation and Leo Burnett have crafted an entertaining ad that makes its point well, persuading young people not to give up on Covid-19 etiquette. It presents social distancing as the most civilised option, as well as the safest.

It’s good to see some humour back in advertising: see also MullenLowe London’s Lynx/Axe return to form.

MAA creative scale: 8

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

