Don't Miss

Post-lockdown creativity: Ubisoft and DDB Paris’ vision of London under siege

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 hour ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

London is undergoing a reign of terror at the hands of the authorities – yes, we’re all going to have to wear face masks when we go into a shop in a week’s time.

Whoops, different scenario. Game maker Ubisoft is imagining an even worse state of affairs in the trailer for its latest game Watch Dogs: Legion, a five-minute epic from DDB Paris. The forces of “Albion” are persecuting all and sundry, forcing a heroic taxi driver into the heavily-costumed arms of the resistance.

Directed by Alberto Mielgo with production by Pinkman.tv.

Gaming’s doing well in lockdown/post lockdown, as is animation and this is a fine example.

MAA creative scale: 9.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.