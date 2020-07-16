Post-lockdown creativity: Ubisoft and DDB Paris’ vision of London under siege

0 Shares Share

London is undergoing a reign of terror at the hands of the authorities – yes, we’re all going to have to wear face masks when we go into a shop in a week’s time.

Whoops, different scenario. Game maker Ubisoft is imagining an even worse state of affairs in the trailer for its latest game Watch Dogs: Legion, a five-minute epic from DDB Paris. The forces of “Albion” are persecuting all and sundry, forcing a heroic taxi driver into the heavily-costumed arms of the resistance.

Directed by Alberto Mielgo with production by Pinkman.tv.

Gaming’s doing well in lockdown/post lockdown, as is animation and this is a fine example.

MAA creative scale: 9.