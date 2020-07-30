Don't Miss

Post-lockdown creativity: Publicis Italia shows typically deft touch for Heineken

Publicis Italia has show a deft touch for Heineken in recent years but it’s been set its hardest target so far – showing how you can enjoy returning to bars in Covid-19.

‘Socialise Responsibly’ is the message but it ain’t easy, annoyingly so as some chain bars (in the UK anyway) are deploying virus track and trace information (which they’re supposed to gather) to bombard hapless customers with sales messages – a customer journey no-one wants to go on. There are numerous other instances of undue bossiness.

Publicis takes a ruefully humorous look at the issue.

And pulls it off rather well. For Heineken anyway Publicis Italia is a really good agency.

MAA creative scale: 9.

