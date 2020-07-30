Post-lockdown creativity: Ocean names Crucial Creative media space prizewinners

0 Shares Share

Ocean Outdoor has named the winners in its Crucial Creative Competition, one of a number of efforts to stimulate interest in a medium which has suffered in Covid-19 lockdown.

The first prize worth £500,000 of media space goes to drinks firm Innocent, with whisky brand Monkey Shoulder and agency OOH Tommy and adult retailer Lovehoney and agency Brave the £250,000 runners-up.

A fourth winner, an extra prize, is the UK’s NHS and MullenLowe London for We Are The NHS: LIVE an extraordinary live 24 hour event which celebrates the work of the NHS to encourage more young people to choose a career with the health service.

Ocean joint MD Phil Hall says: “The aim of Ocean’s Creative Competition was to help rally advertisers, agencies and communities as Covid-19 begins to ease. It was an opportunity for brands and creative minds to create great work that was relevant and positive to help businesses overcome great uncertainty and people to emerge from lockdown with a greater sense of confidence.

“We weren’t too sure how many people would enter in such a short timeframe, but the response has been inspirational. Our winners have captured the spirit of the competition with great examples of human marketing and some of the best billboard copywriting we have seen in a while. We look forward to seeing their work help get the country and our communities back on their feet this summer.”

In total there were 140 entries judged by 12 industry experts. The winning campaigns will run throughout the summer.