Post-lockdown creativity: M&C Saatchi makes lively debut for Promote Iceland

M&C Saatchi is making its debut for Promote Iceland, aiming at people going screaming mad in lockdown who might be inclined to ‘let it all out’ in roomy Iceland. As a precursor they can post their screams to Iceland via a bespoke website.

The campaign will run across the US, UK, Germany, Canada and Denmark. Iceland opened for business from all EU and Schengen area countries – plus the UK – from June 15. Tourists have the option of paying ISK 9,000/£50 GBP/60 Euros to be tested for coronavirus upon arrival instead of a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Visit Iceland’s Sigríður Dögg Guðmundsdóttir says: “Across the world, people have been through a lot in the last few months. We empathise and want to do what we can to help people relieve their frustrations.

“In Iceland, we are lucky enough to have vast open spaces and beautiful nature that is the perfect place to let out frustrations. We feel this is just what the world needs. And when people are ready to resume traveling, they can come and experience it for themselves.”

Seems pretty joined up and a striking film from M&C – an idea, no less.

MAA creative scale: 8.