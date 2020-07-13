Post-lockdown creativity: AA and adam&eve take the yellow open road with Tukker

0 Shares Share

Dogs seem to have had a decent lockdown – their price has gone up anyway – and the AA’s post-lockdown campaign from adam&eveDDB features a hairy variant – one Tukker – who can’t wait to get back on the open road. As Tukker is named one assumes we’ll be seeing more of him/her (sounds male.)

AA head of brand marketing Will Harrison says: “Everyone has had different challenges during lockdown. It’s been tough. We wanted to put out a wholeheartedly positive (and yellow!) message to remind people that when they’re ready, they can get back on the road with complete confidence with membership from the AA.”

Not entirely convinced by this canine Mr Toad but suspect others might be.

MAA creative scale: 5.