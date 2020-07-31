Don't Miss

Nike’s ‘You Can’t Stop Us’ raises the Covid ad bar — again

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News

For all of us missing the drama and spirit of the Olympics, this ad from Nike is a glorious reminder of everything that sport brings to our lives.

Split screen footage places the world’s most famous sports stars alongside everyday athletes — 36 different pairings in total — with a rousing commentary narrated by US soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

Wieden + Kennedy Portland went through more than 4,000 clips of footage to create this expertly edited, very fluid montage that covers a whole range of different sports. Famous sports personalities in the film include Rapinoe, Rafael Nadal, Caster Semenya, LeBron James, Eliud Kipchoge, Cristiano Ronaldo, Serena Williams, and Colin Kaepernick.

Nike has done some great work during the pandemic, and this one raises the bar even higher.

MAA creative scale: 9

