New Commercial Arts makes creative debut with massive #OurSecondChance global OOH campaign

The Out of Home industry – via trade body the World Out of Home Organization – is orchestrating its efforts to recover from the ravages of Covid-19 with a massive global digital OOH campaign from recently-appointed creative agency New Commercial Arts.

This is the first major campaign from NCA, the high profile start-up from adam&eve founders James Murphy and David Golding with former BBH CCO Ian Heartfield and Rob Curran from Wunderman Thompson.

The campaign – #OurSecondChance – highlights some of the positives emerging from Covid-19 lockdowns and asks consumers if they’ll keep up the good work.

This will be the biggest OOH campaign to date with some $25m of contributed inventory, breaking on Monday July 27. Nici Hofer was the artistic director, creatives were Loriley Sessions and Charlotte Prince.



WOO President Tom Goddard says “Our Second Chance reflects the new post Covid world, in a non-partisan way and highlights the opportunity it gives citizens across the world, to consider their priorities and aspirations.

“New Commercial Arts has produced a stunning campaign that shows the Out of Home industry at its best and most striking: a reminder to advertisers and agencies that, as the world re-opens for business, Out of Home remains the only true global broadcast medium.”

NCA’s Heartfield says “This was a big brief from a major international organisation and a terrific opportunity for the agency to demonstrate its capabilities in a medium we love on a global stage at a pivotal point in time.”

#OurSecondChance will run in Europe, North and South America, Africa, Asia, the Far East including China and Australasia. OOH media owners supporting the campaign include Clear Channel globally; Global, Ocean Outdoor, and Ströer in Europe, OUTFRONT Media in North America, oOh!media in Australasia, Phoenix Metropolitan in China and LIVE BOARD in Japan. Others are expected to participate as the campaign rolls out.

Grand Visual, which devised the recent ‘Sending Love’ global OOH campaign, is handling campaign production and distribution. CEO Neil Morris says: “The quality and ubiquity of screens around the world make DOOH the perfect medium to address global audiences at scale. Centralised localisation and reversioning delivers quality control and maximises creative impact across the diverse DOOH landscape.”

The supporting social #OurSecondChance campaign will major on Twitter polls exploring consumer attitudes to the choices and opportunities presented in a world changed by Covid-19.