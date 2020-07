0 Shares Share

Music can still do the business for an ad campaign, as it clearly has for Mercedes-Benz’s new Online Showroom (a good idea in itself.) No idea who the agency is (new one Publicis?) but whoever exhumed Johnnie Taylor’s 1969 effort Just The One (I’ve Been Looking For) deserves a medal – loads of online searches too.

But what else did JT record? These observations on life’s vicissitudes may ring a bell.



MAA creative scale: 8.5.