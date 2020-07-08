McDonald’s Sweden makes Happy Meals for grandparents

0 Shares Share

Love it or loathe it, McDonald’s has a place in the hearts of pretty much every nation around the world. So it’s good to see the fast food giant – with help from Nord DDB – making an effort to brighten up the lives of grandparents in isolation.

Art booths are located in some Swedish restaurants, complete with pens, paper and hand sanitiser. Kids go in to create a work of art, which is then placed alongside the Happy Meals in a delivery package and couriered to grandparents.

The Swedish government might have rejected the idea of lockdown, but many older and vulnerable people have decided to play it safe anyway. This role reversal story is a nice gesture by McDonald’s to brighten the mood of the nation.