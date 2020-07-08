Don't Miss

McDonald’s Sweden makes Happy Meals for grandparents

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 6 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Love it or loathe it, McDonald’s has a place in the hearts of pretty much every nation around the world. So it’s good to see the fast food giant – with help from Nord DDB – making an effort to brighten up the lives of grandparents in isolation.

Art booths are located in some Swedish restaurants, complete with pens, paper and hand sanitiser. Kids go in to create a work of art, which is then placed alongside the Happy Meals in a delivery package and couriered to grandparents.

The Swedish government might have rejected the idea of lockdown, but many older and vulnerable people have decided to play it safe anyway. This role reversal story is a nice gesture by McDonald’s to brighten the mood of the nation.

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.