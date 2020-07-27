Don't Miss

MAA blast from the past: Spotify updates Out of Home

Stephen Foster in News

Creatives often lament that posters ain’t what they used to be but some do move the medium forward. Digital hasn’t always helped as advertisers and media agencies have just crowded digital billboards with the equivalent of YouTube five-second ads.

But the World Out of Home Organization’s new campaign from New Commercial arts is making a stir, reminding advertisers of the power of the medium (the campaign is both static and digital.)

In 2017 Spotify deployed its subscribers’ strange playlist choices to great effect in this amusing and pertinent campaign, showing how you can talk to your audience via billboards – and still look good.

