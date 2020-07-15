Don't Miss

MAA blast from the past: in-house but star-studded Wix

In-house advertising is a trend in 2020 as advertisers try to save money by cutting budgets and agencies.

Usually the efforts are more modest but some in-house advertisers have spent heavily over the years, notably website firm Wix in the US with a star-studded series.

Here’s Gal Gadot and Jason Statham in 2017’s Super Bowl effort. Directed by Louis Leterrier with clever bits (lots of them) by The Mill.

Would an agency have improved on it? Not entirely clear that the guy in the restaurant kitchen is creating a website for his own nascent business but you get the message in the end. And lots of publicity.

