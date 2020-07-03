MAA blast from the past – Canal+ from BETC

0 Shares Share

BETC Paris is probably feeling cheesed at the moment – seeing longstanding client Peugeot depart to a new Omnicom offering called O.P.EN (where do they get them from?)

No doubt it will bounce back (car ads confound most agencies) and let’s recall the agency at its best, in its long-running series for Canal+ (Canal+ is owned by Vivendi, owner of Havas which owns BETC so it should hang around for a few years yet.)

Here’s another gem.

Hardly the hardest brief in the world but you never seem to tire of the ads.