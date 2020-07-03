Don't Miss

MAA blast from the past – Canal+ from BETC

Posted by: Staff in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative 3 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

BETC Paris is probably feeling cheesed at the moment – seeing longstanding client Peugeot depart to a new Omnicom offering called O.P.EN (where do they get them from?)

No doubt it will bounce back (car ads confound most agencies) and let’s recall the agency at its best, in its long-running series for Canal+ (Canal+ is owned by Vivendi, owner of Havas which owns BETC so it should hang around for a few years yet.)

Here’s another gem.

Hardly the hardest brief in the world but you never seem to tire of the ads.

You May Also Like

About Staff

Avatar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.