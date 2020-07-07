Don't Miss

MAA blast from the past: BBH for the Guardian

The Guardian, love it or not, is an important pillar of British social and political life but, like its peers, is looking down a dark tunnel just now despite the (relative) success of its fund-raising.

Times was when newspapers were big-spending, sought-after accounts for agencies (despite the frictions between quick-on-the-draw hacks and slow-to-deliver creatives.)

The Guardian account was sought-after although it only spent intermittently. It certainly pushed the boat out with this awarded campaign from BBH.

All seems a bit historical now doesn’t it?

