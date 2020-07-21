Long-running Premier Inn review ends at Leo Burnett

0 Shares Share

Some long-running reviews are limping to a conclusion and Premier Inn, the main item in Whitbread’s portfolio now that it’s sold Costa coffee to Coca-Cola, has plumped for Leo Burnett after a long search.

Premier Inn split with Lucky Generals about a year ago but hasn’t really found its advertising feet since its long-running campaign with Lenny Henry via Y&R (below). As so often, abandoning a celebrity-led campaign leaves you with nowhere obvious to go.

Leo Burnett in London, owned by Publicis Groupe, trucks on capably, sustained by 40 years or so on McDonald’s. That should come in handy on Premier Inn which must be anxiously awaiting the the hoped-for post-lockdown revival in business travel.