Let 2020 be over. Burger King fast-forwards to Christmas

We’ve all had enough of 2020, and Burger King knows it. This new ad by creative agency David gives us a tantalising glimpse of the end of the year, by serving up Christmas in July.

Renato Rossi, the chain’s North America marketing lead, said: “2020 has been a tough year thus far and it’s a popular sentiment that people are tired and overwhelmed—they just want it to be over. In this campaign we are able to use a light-hearted approach that brings much-needed happiness and enjoyment.”

Industry watchers could get fat on all the great ads Burger King has been making.

MAA creative scale: 9