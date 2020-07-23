Don't Miss

Let 2020 be over. Burger King fast-forwards to Christmas

Posted by: Emma Hall

We’ve all had enough of 2020, and Burger King knows it. This new ad by creative agency David gives us a tantalising glimpse of the end of the year, by serving up Christmas in July.

Renato Rossi, the chain’s North America marketing lead, said: “2020 has been a tough year thus far and it’s a popular sentiment that people are tired and overwhelmed—they just want it to be over. In this campaign we are able to use a light-hearted approach that brings much-needed happiness and enjoyment.”

Industry watchers could get fat on all the great ads Burger King has been making.

MAA creative scale: 9

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

