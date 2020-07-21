Kia shows off attributes in getaway driver ‘Features Film’

Don't Miss

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 9 hours ago

Kia in the US is trying to fill the movie void (there aren’t many in lockdown) with a David&Goliath series featuring the adventures of a getaway driver (a trusty Hollywood standby). There are long bits and short bits of ‘The Features Film.’ Here’s the 60-second trailer.

Enterprising of Kia, not a brand you associate with whizzing around as you escape from the bad guys.

Mind you, if this is shown in the UK the ASA will probably ban it for showing said driver breaking the speed limit.

MAA creative scale: 8.

