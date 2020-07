0 Shares Share

Kerrygold, Ireland’s biggest food brand and worth over £1bn, is believed to be holding pitches to choose a new global creative agency. Omnicom’s BBDO handles the business in Ireland. Kerrygold, owned by Ornua Foods, makes butter and cheese including the Pilgrim’s Choice cheese brand.

The review is intended to boost Kerrygold in overseas markets especially the US and Germany. It’s one of a number of big reviews now taking place as some global markets emerge from Covid-19 lockdown.