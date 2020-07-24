JustSo debuts Toyota and IOC Olympic Channel

0 Shares Share

We should have been enjoying the Olympics now but Japan 2020 has been cancelled, to return next year we hope, also as Japan 2020. Suppose they’ve printed the T-shirts.

Anyway the International Olympics Committee and Toyota are partnering for the Olympic Channel in the build-up and Toyota has launched new campaign – ‘What Moves Me’ – from JustSo, an independent London-based creative studio.

The series features six Olympic and Paralympic athletes describing their struggles in the face of adversity (as we do these days.) First up is US Olympic gold medallist diver David Boudia.

Capable from JustSo. You sometimes wish for an ad with a sports person saying I just creamed it because I’m better than the rest, but that’s not the flavour of the times.

MAA creative scale: 7.