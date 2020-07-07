Just Eat CEO Peter Duffy is the new ISBA president

0 Shares Share

Peter Duffy,who moves from CEO of Just Eat to take up the same role at Moneysupermarket in September, is the new President of ISBA.

At Just Eat, Duffy oversaw the £6bn combination of the business with Dutch company Takeaway.com, beating South African rival Naspers to the deal. As a client, he was always respected by agencies, and his career in marketing includes some great campaigns while in senior roles at easyJet, Audi UK and Barclays Bank.

Duffy said: “I have been impressed with how ISBA has been championing positive change in the industry and am looking forward to working with its members to continue this important work.” He takes over the role from Elizabeth Fagan, former MD of Boots UK and Ireland.

The appointment comes at a time when the marketing and advertising industry is changing rapidly in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. Duffy has a lot of experience across multiple industries, which must make him an ideal candidate for the role.

ISBA director general Phil Smith said: “There’s never been a time when there have been more challenges and opportunities for our sector. Peter’s track record makes him uniquely qualified to help us provide the leadership and effective representation that advertisers need.”