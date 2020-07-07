Don't Miss

Just Eat CEO Peter Duffy is the new ISBA president

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, News

Peter Duffy,who moves from CEO of Just Eat to take up the same role at Moneysupermarket in September, is the new President of ISBA.

At Just Eat, Duffy oversaw the £6bn combination of the business with Dutch company Takeaway.com, beating South African rival Naspers to the deal. As a client, he was always respected by agencies, and his career in marketing includes some great campaigns while in senior roles at easyJet, Audi UK and Barclays Bank.

Duffy said: “I have been impressed with how ISBA has been championing positive change in the industry and am looking forward to working with its members to continue this important work.” He takes over the role from Elizabeth Fagan, former MD of Boots UK and Ireland.

The appointment comes at a time when the marketing and advertising industry is changing rapidly in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. Duffy has a lot of experience across multiple industries, which must make him an ideal candidate for the role.

ISBA director general Phil Smith said: “There’s never been a time when there have been more challenges and opportunities for our sector. Peter’s track record makes him uniquely qualified to help us provide the leadership and effective representation that advertisers need.”

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

