Goalie David James leads M&C Saatchi campaign against football ‘bet regret’

A TV ad ban for the gambling industry looms with a committee of MPs pushing for one and the return of Premier League football, the driver behind the recent growth of gambling via bets on mobiles, has pushed betting even more into the limelight.

So BeGambleAware, an initiative from independent charity GambleAware and The Safer Gambling Board, has launched a tactical campaign through M&C Saatchi starring ex-England and Liverpool goalkeeper David James, aimed at helping people keep ‘Bet Regret’ in check following the return of TV football.

In the ad James, clearly a good sport, says: “With all the football coming our way, it’s easy to make impulsive bets. Think twice and avoid bet regret.”

Gambling firms sponsor the shirts of many Premier League teams and nearly all Championship teams (the next division down) well as much TV football coverage, notably on Sky which has the lion’s share of Premier League broadcast rights.

So this is a drop in the ocean. Gambling firms might donate a big portion of their vast ad budgets as they try to keep the political wolves from their door (but they probably won’t.)

But it’s a winning effort from M&C Saatchi.

MAA creative scale: 8.