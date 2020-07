0 Shares Share

Anyone want to buy a market research group?

French researcher and consultant BVA Group, which says it has 20 offices on its website (it also describes the firm as “fast-growing”), is being auctioned with the aid of a front page ad in Ad Age.

The ad from Lakewood Advisors says “BVA Group, a France based market research firm, is in default on indebtedness extended by an international lender.”

Might we see more of these?

Somehow or other adds indignity to misfortune.