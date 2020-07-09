Farfetch appoints Anomaly and Mediacom for global drive

0 Shares Share

Luxury fashion platform Farfetch has appointed Anomaly and Mediacom to run its global business from their London offices. A new integrated campaign will start rolling out in September, emphasising Farfetch’s positioning — it can access treasured pieces from boutiques all around the world.

Gareth Jones, Farfetch CMO, said: “Both agencies answered the brief with an enthusiasm that was infectious even through Zoom. The Farfetch model has proved resilient even during the pandemic and growth has continued to accelerate. The next chapter is about sharpening our brand proposition.”

Camilla Harrisson, CEO of Anomaly London, said: “Not only is Farfetch an established leader in global luxury fashion, but it is harnessing its unique and powerful business model to operate as an increasingly positive force within the global fashion community during this period of challenge and change.”

Farfetch has also appointed two campaign creative directors, Lolita Jacobs and Jean-Baptiste Talbourdet-Napoleone (is he for real?) of creative studio LJBTN to lead the global drive.