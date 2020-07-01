Engine wins UK export brief to support business post Brexit

0 Shares Share

UK Export Finance is a government department that does what it says on the tin. Not the sexiest brief, but presumably it’ll be crucial, post-Brexit, to help business access support in order to make the most of the “world beating” trade deals that Boris Johnson will have sorted for us.

Engine, which seems to have had more positive news than many agencies lately, takes over on a two-year contract from MSQ Partners, and won the account in a competitive pitch. The scope of the work cove strategy, creative, data insight, direct marketing and PR, building on the existing “Exporters Edge” campaign.

Annie Gallimore, managing director of Engine Creative said: “We are proud to be able to play a part in helping UK businesses grow at such a critical time. I look forward to working with the highly skilled team at UKEF and taking the Exporter’s Edge campaign to a more personal and effective level.”

UKEF addresses gaps in the private sector to provide finance and insurance support to help UK exporters of all sizes win contracts, fulfil orders and get paid. UKEF provided £4.4 billion in financial support for UK exporters in 2019-20.