Droga5 London’s Emmy nomination for Alexa Super Bowl ad

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News

Who knew that there were Emmy’s for advertising? Droga5 London certainly does, because the agency is celebrating a nomination in the Outstanding Commercial category for its “Before Alexa” spot, starring Ellen DeGeneres, which imagines life before the smart speaker.

It’s up against four other ads, all from the US. One is Jeep’s brilliant “Groundhog Day” starring Bill Murray, also created for the Super Bowl. Apple’s “Bounce” ad for Air Pods is in there, alongside a film for the anti-gun violence charity, Sandy Hook promise, by BBDO New York.

This powerful one, called “The Look,” is for Procter & Gamble’s very timely #TalkAboutBias campaign, by agency Saturday Morning, and is worth a viewing. Last year’s Emmy commercial winner was Nike’s “Dream Crazy,” so they are clearly not afraid to support ads that make a statement.

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

