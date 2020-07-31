Don't Miss

Dreaming of a holiday? Ikea’s ‘Vacations in a Box’ can help

With travel restrictions and Covid-19 spikes popping up at a moment’s notice, Ikea has come up with a new way to bypass the uncertainty and see the world from your own home – Vacations in a Box.

Customers can immerse themselves in the culture of famous destinations, from Tokyo to Paris, while remaining safe in their own homes, and without resorting to a virtual version of reality.

Each box contains essential items to set the scene, including pillows, dishes, candles and artwork. They also contain song suggestions, movie recommendations and recipes to set the mood, all designed in partnership with Memac Ogilvy Dubai.

Carla Klumpenaar, general manager of marketing, communications and interior design at Ikea UAE said: “Ikea’s vision is to create a better everyday life for everyone. Right now, many people are unable to enjoy the well-earned holidays they had planned. With our Vacations in a Box, it’s easy for people to experience a French-style candlelit dinner or sip green tea while kneeling on a cushion inspired by Tokyo.”

