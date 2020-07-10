Does Mercedes really need business transformation?

0 Shares Share

What does “business transformation” actually mean? Especially when an ag agency group gets its mitts around it.

Daimler’s former head of “digital agency model and data activation” (whatever that means) Conrad Fritzsch is moving to Publicis Emil, Publicis Groupe’s new bespoke agency for Daimler’s Mercedes, intended to operate in 40 markets. On a transforming mission.

Fritzsch (above) has been telling The Drum what he’s going to be up to. And not up to, such as: “I don’t want to pollute the air with better advertising. When people want something, we as a brand should have an answer and the answer should be surprisingly interesting. It’s all about precise, one-to-one advertising. And, sometimes, another brand will fit a customer better, but in order to have compelling answers for customers seeking us out we need to have the right products in front of them.”

Now maybe something has got lost in translation here (“polluting”) but what he seems to be on about is direct – one to one – marketing (it’s been around for over a hundred years.) And, according to the Drum, he aims to “drive Daimler’s transformation from car maker to a digital automotive business.” Like Uber? Or a carmaker with a fully functioning website?

Daimler-Benz invented the first car in 1885 – Mercedes came later, named after an engineer’s daughter – and has done pretty well since. The C-class parked outside gets from A to B – although the satnav is crap. Maybe Publicis Emil can improve that.

Really can’t imagine the day when Mercedes shuts down its car factories to become a “digital automotive business.” So why do such clients bother?