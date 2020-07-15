Dentsu wins Generali, world’s third largest insurance group

0 Shares Share

After a pitch that lasted a year, Dentsu Aegis Network has been appointed to work with Italian insurance Generali giant across creative, media, data and technology. A new campaign promoting Generali’s “red blooded humanity” provides a distinctly Italian take on what insurance has to offer.

Dentsu will run the global account — the first in Generali’s 189-year history — from its Milan and London hubs, using agencies dentsumcgarrybowen, dentsu X, Isobar and The Content Symphony (its new production network).

The network has been briefed to create a long term campaign that promotes Generali as a “life-time partner” for its customers. The new “red” campaign is running in Italy and Spain, and will roll out to 15 other markets across EMEA, Latin America and APAC.

Gordon Bowen, chairman of dentsumcgarrybowen and CCO of Dentsu Aegis Network said: “Briefs that have such high ambitions as to redefine the communications for a category are rare. What’s even more rare are brands that live up to that brief, providing us with a truly unique history, a powerful culture and a desire for a voice that will engage and connect with people.”